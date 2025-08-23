Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Critical Review

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out -167.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastern Bankshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Eastern Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

43.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 13.69% 8.13% 0.95% Eastern Bankshares -6.49% 7.35% 1.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $309.08 million 2.22 $49.44 million $2.39 12.51 Eastern Bankshares $617.60 million 5.75 $119.56 million ($0.31) -54.19

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust, retail investment, wealth management, and insurance services; and provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

