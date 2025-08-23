Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 3.8% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

