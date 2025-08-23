Meritage Homes Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

MTH opened at $80.1230 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, for a total transaction of $264,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,032,000 after buying an additional 3,925,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 93.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,491,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 58.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,423,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 527,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,352,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

