Medtronic PLC $MDT Position Lowered by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $92.6210 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

