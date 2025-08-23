MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 19.2% increase from MaxiPARTS’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
MaxiPARTS Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About MaxiPARTS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxiPARTS
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- What is a Dividend King?
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for MaxiPARTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiPARTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.