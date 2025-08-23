MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a 19.2% increase from MaxiPARTS’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. The company sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand.

