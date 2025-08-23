Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading 27.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) traded up 27.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 5,122,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 523,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.