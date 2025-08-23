Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 248,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

