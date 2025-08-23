Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Stock Price Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04). Approximately 950,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,032,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Light Science Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX (0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

