Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
LBRDA stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 103.04%.The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.
