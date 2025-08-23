Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%.

LBRDA stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $102.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 103.04%.The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

