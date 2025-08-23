LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

LCNB has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

LCNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LCNB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 16.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCNB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

