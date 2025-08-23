Korea Investment CORP Has $8.17 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,901 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

