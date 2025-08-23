Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,552 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $19,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

