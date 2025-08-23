Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $124.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

