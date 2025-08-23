Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 33,122 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGBL opened at $34.07 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

