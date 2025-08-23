Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 43,584 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $20,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.