Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 417,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 83,922 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 169,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,766,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,717,000 after buying an additional 498,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2419 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

