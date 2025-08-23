Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,686,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,906.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 266,798 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,209,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $23,093,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $114.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $116.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

