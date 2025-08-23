Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.12% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 911.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $30.8799. The firm has a market cap of $493.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

