Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,639 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $16,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2,548.3% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 179,793 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 600,833 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 121,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -264.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

