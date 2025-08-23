JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 99,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $295.9920 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

