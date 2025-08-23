Johnson & Johnson $JNJ is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE JNJ opened at $179.0980 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

