Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $14.3350 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 230.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

