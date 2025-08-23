iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $124.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $125.39. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

