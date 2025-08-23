iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 92,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 60,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $202.19.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

