iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 113,800 shares, adecreaseof26.2% from the July 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $25.49 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3,302.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,215,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 966,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 47,793 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

