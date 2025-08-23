iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

