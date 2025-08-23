iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The company had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,050. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,956.13. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,869 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,793.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30,928.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

