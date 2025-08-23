Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of INTC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.