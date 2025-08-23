Insider Selling: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 105,648 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Arougheti sold 105,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $19,190,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,654. This trade represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $180.8550 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.96%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.