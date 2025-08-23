Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 321,800 shares, anincreaseof23.3% from the July 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec
Innospec Trading Up 3.7%
NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.12 on Friday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69 and a beta of 1.07.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.
