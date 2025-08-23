Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 321,800 shares, anincreaseof23.3% from the July 15th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Innospec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOSP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec Trading Up 3.7%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $87.12 on Friday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.