Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,263,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $48,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $17.6490 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.31%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

