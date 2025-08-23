Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 166,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 629,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.37.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

Featured Articles

