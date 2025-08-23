Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $430.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $412.9960 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $16,827,675. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

