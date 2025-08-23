Head to Head Survey: South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares South Atlantic Bancshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Atlantic Bancshares N/A N/A N/A South Plains Financial 18.59% 12.27% 1.26%

Risk & Volatility

South Atlantic Bancshares has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

South Atlantic Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. South Atlantic Bancshares pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. South Plains Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for South Atlantic Bancshares and South Plains Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Atlantic Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

South Atlantic Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $44.6667, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given South Atlantic Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe South Atlantic Bancshares is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of South Atlantic Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Atlantic Bancshares and South Plains Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Atlantic Bancshares $93.28 million 1.41 $12.45 million $1.66 10.53 South Plains Financial $197.62 million 3.39 $49.72 million $3.20 12.91

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than South Atlantic Bancshares. South Atlantic Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats South Atlantic Bancshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards. It also provides cash management and merchant card services; remote deposit capture and automated clearing house services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; personal and business checks; mortgage products and services; and wealth management services. The company operates offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, and Beaufort, South Carolina. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.