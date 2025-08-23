Head-To-Head Review: Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) vs. Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) and Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stora Enso Oyj and Mercer International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stora Enso Oyj 2 1 0 0 1.33 Mercer International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Mercer International has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Mercer International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercer International is more favorable than Stora Enso Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Mercer International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Stora Enso Oyj shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Mercer International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stora Enso Oyj and Mercer International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stora Enso Oyj $9.79 billion 0.98 -$146.08 million ($0.16) -76.44 Mercer International $2.04 billion 0.11 -$85.14 million ($1.63) -1.99

Mercer International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stora Enso Oyj. Stora Enso Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercer International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stora Enso Oyj has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercer International has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stora Enso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mercer International pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Stora Enso Oyj pays out -75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercer International pays out -18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Stora Enso Oyj and Mercer International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stora Enso Oyj -1.18% -3.87% -1.98% Mercer International -5.60% -23.88% -4.61%

Summary

Stora Enso Oyj beats Mercer International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging. Its Packaging Solutions segment develops and sells fiber-based packaging products and services, including converting corrugated boards and carton boards; and new materials, such as formed fiber and wood foams into standard and bespoke packaging solutions for retail, e-commerce, and industrials. The company's Biomaterials segment provides various pulp for packaging, paper, tissue, specialties, and hygiene product producers; and tall oil and turpentine from biomass. Its Wood Products segment offers wood-based solutions, including digital tools for design and construction of building projects with wood; applications for windows and doors; and pellets for sustainable heating solutions. The company's Forest segment engages in sustainable forest management, as well as supplies wood. Its Paper segments offers portfolio of products for print and office use. The company's Other segment produces electricity and heat. It serves packaging manufacturers, brand owners, paper merchants, publishers, retailers, printing houses, converters, and construction companies. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells lumber, cross-laminated timber, finger joint lumber, glue-laminated timber, wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals. In addition, it generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party. Further, it produces and sells NBSK pulp manufactured from softwood; green energy using carbon-neutral biofuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; tall oil from black liquor for use as a chemical additive and green energy source; bio extractives and biomaterials, including lignin, turpentine, cellulose filaments, and sandalwood oil; and biofuels; as well as provides transportation and logistics services. The company sells its pulp to pulp markets, integrated paper and paperboard manufacturers; and lumber products to distributors, construction firms, secondary manufacturers, retail yards, and home centers. Mercer International Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

