Head to Head Analysis: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) vs. Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.05% 8.78% 3.81% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Physical Therapy and Super Nova Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 4 1 2.86 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus target price of $110.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.98%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Super Nova Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $671.34 million 1.98 $31.42 million $2.29 38.22 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Super Nova Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Super Nova Resources

Super Nova Resources, Inc. provides employment screening and talent management software as a service. The company's employment screening services include assessment tests, background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and Form I-9 compliance. Its integrated talent management software suite consists of three modules for applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management. The company's clients principally operate in markets, such as healthcare, staffing, transportation-logistics, and retail-hospitality. It delivers its services to approximately 1,000 clients in the United States. Super Nova Resources, through its division, Greenlink Interactive, also provides sales and marketing services to partner companies for a range of industries, venues, and customer types via its interactive technologies and distribution channels. The company develops business models for various sectors, products, and services, including home improvement products, wellness, apparel, real estate, housing, and gifts. It utilizes specialized marketing techniques in conjunction with proprietary Greenlink Interactive Video Assistance, Always-On, and Point-of-Decision Systems to market and sell products and services. In addition, Super Nova Resources has a joint venture agreement with Early Detect, Inc. to develop Live Interactive Point-of-Decision Systems to be deployed in retail locations. The company was formerly known as Navicus, Inc. and changed its name to Super Nova Resources, Inc. in November 2008. Super Nova Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Corona, California.

