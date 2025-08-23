Harry Sloan Buys 1,082 Shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Stock

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan bought 1,082 shares of Starz Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $13,752.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,173.60. This represents a 3.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harry Sloan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Harry Sloan bought 8,100 shares of Starz Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $105,138.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Harry Sloan bought 6,614 shares of Starz Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $83,005.70.

Starz Entertainment Price Performance

Starz Entertainment stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Starz Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starz Entertainment

Starz Entertainment ( NASDAQ:STRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRZ. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starz Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Starz Entertainment Company Profile

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

