Groupe la Francaise Purchases New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,760,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $125.9970 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

