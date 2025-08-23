Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $277.3770 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

