Groupe la Francaise Acquires 22,758 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Groupe la Francaise’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $56,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $233.2060 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

