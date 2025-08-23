Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Stake Reduced by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTC. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 4.1%

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

