GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on August 26th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4329 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $26.92.

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in currency markets. The fund invests through derivatives in Bitcoin. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio.

