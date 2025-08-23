GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on August 26th

GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:XBTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4329 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55. GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $26.92.
