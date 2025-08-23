GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.9167.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $266.7680 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.39.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

