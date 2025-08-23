G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Declares $0.42 — Dividend

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.
G. Willi-Food International Price Performance
WILC stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.70%.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
