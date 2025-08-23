Financial Review: Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM)

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) and Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Novogen and Climb Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Novogen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novogen N/A N/A N/A Climb Bio N/A -23.10% -22.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Novogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Climb Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Novogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Climb Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Novogen has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Climb Bio has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novogen and Climb Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novogen 0 0 1 1 3.50 Climb Bio 0 0 4 2 3.33

Novogen currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.70%. Climb Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 278.15%. Given Climb Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Bio is more favorable than Novogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novogen and Climb Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novogen $1.51 million 5.15 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Climb Bio N/A N/A -$73.90 million ($0.70) -3.40

Novogen has higher revenue and earnings than Climb Bio.

Summary

Novogen beats Climb Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novogen

(Get Free Report)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Climb Bio

(Get Free Report)

Climb Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. Climb Bio Inc., formerly known as Eliem Therapeutics Inc., is based in WELLESLEY, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Novogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.