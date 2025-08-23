Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.26 ($0.69). Approximately 4,828,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,991,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.20 ($0.75).
Ferrexpo Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £418.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
