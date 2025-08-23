Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) vs. Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Head to Head Analysis

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evaxion A/S -316.03% -319.52% -63.56% Rennova Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Evaxion A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Evaxion A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evaxion A/S $3.34 million 1.36 -$10.57 million ($1.32) -2.46 Rennova Health $18.69 million 0.00 -$7.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Evaxion A/S and Rennova Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rennova Health has higher revenue and earnings than Evaxion A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Evaxion A/S has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of 18.22, meaning that its stock price is 1,722% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evaxion A/S and Rennova Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evaxion A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evaxion A/S currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given Evaxion A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evaxion A/S is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

Rennova Health beats Evaxion A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evaxion A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include some vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage, which includes EVX-B1 for the prevention of S. aureus-induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing elective abdominal hernia surgery; EVX-B2 to target diseases caused by N. gonorrhoeae; EVX-B3 for eliciting strong humoral antibody and cellular immune response to the bacterial pathogen; and EVX-V1, viral vaccine product candidate for targeting Cytomegalovirus. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Horsholm, Denmark.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

