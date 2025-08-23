Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.54 ($0.06). Approximately 1,187,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,447,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.28 million, a PE ratio of -313.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.67.

Get Eurasia Mining alerts:

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.