Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $91.0830 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

