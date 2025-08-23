EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital downgraded EQT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.9160 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,054 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,692,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,204,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,055,000 after buying an additional 110,249 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,191,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,397,000 after buying an additional 484,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,658,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,017,000 after buying an additional 311,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

